There are many reasons why listeners should be looking forward to g.o.d’s special album. Not only will the first-generation K-Pop boy group release their highly-anticipated music to celebrate 20 years since their debut, but also soloists Henry and IU will be featured as special collaborators.
The anniversary album entitled ‘THEN&NOW’, which is scheduled to drop on January 10, will consist of 10 tracks that includes new songs and remakes of the g.o.d’s biggest hits, their agency Sidus HQ said last Thursday.
Henry and IU, K-Pop’s favourite artists, along with singer Yang Da Il and R’n’B ballad group Urban Zakapa’s Jo Hyun Ah added their vocals onto the veteran group’s iconic track ‘Road’, with arrangements made by MeloMance’s Jeong Dong-hwan.
IU has previously mentioned that she is a longtime fan of g.o.d. The five-member act made a special guest appearance at her concert last month in Seoul.
The South Korean singer-songwriter was also she featured on their track ‘Sing for Me’ from g.o.d’s eighth album, ‘Chapter 8’, in 2014.
Three days after the album’s release, g.o.d will also be holding a concert, ‘g.o.d Greatest 20th Anniversary ‘Present’’ at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul.
The group g.o.d — an acronym for ‘groove over dose’— debuted with hip-hop ballad ‘To My Mother’ in 1999 with five members: Kyesang, Danny, Hoyoung, Joon Park, and Taewoo. In the early 2000s, they became a household name in the South Korea and released several hit songs under their belt, such as ‘To Mother’, ‘Lies’, ‘One Candle’, ‘Road’, ‘Love’ and ‘Remember’.
In 2005, g.o.d disbanded after member Yoon Kye Sang’s departure to pursue a solo acting career. The legendary K-Pop group received a warm welcome back from fans when they made a comeback with an eighth studio album to mark their 15th anniversary together.