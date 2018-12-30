The group g.o.d — an acronym for ‘groove over dose’— debuted with hip-hop ballad ‘To My Mother’ in 1999 with five members: Kyesang, Danny, Hoyoung, Joon Park, and Taewoo. In the early 2000s, they became a household name in the South Korea and released several hit songs under their belt, such as ‘To Mother’, ‘Lies’, ‘One Candle’, ‘Road’, ‘Love’ and ‘Remember’.