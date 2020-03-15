Chung Ha Image Credit: Supplied

Chungha is taking steps towards debuting in the US music market by signing with American agency ICM Partners, her agency MNH Entertainment confirmed last Tuesday.

The 24-year-old K-Pop star will take on the global market and expand her career with the help of the talent agency. The partnership is reportedly joined by South Korean company KAMP Global.

Based in Los Angeles, ICM Partners is considered one of the top three global agencies in the country, boasting a high-profile list of celebrities such as Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Jay Leno, Khalid, Megan Fox, Orlando Bloom and Kehlani.

Rookie soloist AleXa also recently signed with the same American talent agency, which also reportedly partnered with Ha Sung-woon’s agency Star Crew Entertainment to be the K-Pop soloist’s global market entry partner.

Chungha joins a string of K-Pop acts linking up with major US labels for global representation, excluding Asia. Twice, Ateez, SuperM and Monsta X have joined Republic Records, RCA Records, Capitol Music Group and Epic Records, respectively.