Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Image Credit: AP

Planning a wedding is often easier than keeping that marriage alive.

Just ask hit pop singer Justin Bieber who has lived to tell that eventful tale.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, the troubled pop star -- who found fame and glamour at a young age -- went deep and personal as he revealed that his first year of marriage was a tough one to survive. Although the 27-year-old singer felt that the wedding was his ‘calling’, keeping his marriage alive wasn’t easy.

Justin Bieber with Hailey Baldwin Image Credit: Instagram/Justinbieber

“The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared’,” said Bieber in that interview. But the couple, hey who secretly got married in a courthouse in New York in 2018 and topped it off with a grand wedding ceremony for their friends and family in 2019, have now found their peace.

“We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life,” said Bieber. He also spoke about how he has found a zen spot in his life.

Justin Bieber Image Credit: Instagram/Justinbieber

“I have a wife who I adore, who I feel comforted by. I feel safe. I feel like my relationship with God is wonderful. And I have this outpouring of love that I want to be able to share with people, you know?” Bieber told journalist Zach Baron.

In the same interview, the Canadian superstar also spoke about his battle with drugs and how his bodyguards would often come into his room at night to check his pulse to make sure he’s alive.

“It was like I had all this success and it was still like: I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues. And I thought all the success was going to make everything good. And so for me, the drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through,” he said.

The singer, who found fame at 15, has also found happiness after finding faith.

Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin pose at the premiere for the documentary television series "Justin Bieber: Seasons" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 27, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

“Every time we mess up, He’s picking us back up every single time. That’s how I view it. And so it’s like, ‘I made a mistake. I won’t dwell in it. I don’t sit in shame. But it actually makes me want to do better.’ “