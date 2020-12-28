Singer Jessie J. Image Credit: AP

British singer Jessie J seemed to back to her old self again after dealing with a medical emergency on Christmas Eve.

The singer posted a video of herself on Instagram jokingly singing about being hungry, days after talking about how she had been hospitalised for Meniere’s disease.

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” she had said in an Instagram Live at the time, The Daily Mail reported.

“Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome. I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence.”

Meniere’s disease affects the inner ear and causes vertigo. It typically affects only one ear.

“On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?” the 32-year-old added. “But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine so I feel a lot better today.”

The ‘Price Tag’ singer posted a selfie on Christmas Day with a caption mentioning her diagnosis and how it was affecting her hearing.

“I am now watching Queens Gambit with my finger in my ear... I’ve done the first episode 4 times because I zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on,” she wrote.