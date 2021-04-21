Calling out to the BTS Army.
Here’s your chance to take a bite out of BTS glory as they join hands with the US food giant McDonald’s to launch their own signature meals in this region starting June 1.
According to a statement, their signature BTS meal would include nuggets, fries and cola. This culinary collaboration meal will be available in over 50 countries globally.
“The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” says BIGHIT MUSIC, label of BTS, in a statement.
Since 2013, BTS has topped music charts and brought people together from all over the world through their music and positive messages.
“This band is truly a global phenomenon with a fanbase that knows no borders, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the BTS Meal to our customers in the UAE starting June 1st,” said Walid Fakih, General Manager at McDonald’s UAE.
BTS has sold over four million albums worldwide since 2013 and has given boy bands such as One Direction a run for their money.
The group — made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are all incredible dancers with the sound a fusion of K-pop, R’n’B and hip hop.