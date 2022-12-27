Global music icon and Grammy Award-winning singer Tom Jones will perform at an outdoor show in the Burj Al Arab’s Marina Garden on January 6, 2023.
The singing sensation, best known for timeless hits such as ‘It’s Not Unusual,’ ‘Green, Green Grass of Home’, ‘She’s Lady’ and ‘Delilah,’, will headline the launch of the Great Gala Night series at the landmark hotel.
The Welsh singer, who visited Dubai five years ago, will headline the concert after a four-course meal and reception.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity to witness legendary Sir Tom Jones to perform at an exclusive concert at an iconic Burj Al Arab hotel in a luxury setting. With limited seats available, this event is truly unique and stands apart from other similar event not only in the country but in the region as well and is going to be the highlight of the season,” said Evgeniy Morozov, CEO and Creative Director of M Premiere.
The tickets to this concert and reception range from Dh3500 per person to Dh15000 per person.
Jones is one of the most successful artists in the world, with 36 Top 40 hits spanning five decades, a string of Grammy, Ivor Novello and Brit Awards. His repertoire includes 40 studio albums with more than 100 million records sold. He released a new single ‘Surrounded By Time’ last year which topped the UK album chart.
Throughout his long innings, Jones received various awards including a Grammy Award for Best New Artist (1966), an MTV Video Music Award (1989), BRIT Awards for Best Male and Outstanding Contribution to Music, and a Silver Clef Award.
He was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1999 and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006.