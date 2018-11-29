Pop star Enrique Iglesias is returning to Dubai to perform at a new waterfront destination on the Palm Jumeirah named The Pointe on December 14.
The ‘Hero’ singer will be part of an entertainment event that kicks off at 4pm, with his headlining set taking place at 9pm.
The 43-year-old father of two — Iglesias welcomed a set of twins in 2017 — is no stranger to the UAE, having performed at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival last year, at the F1 concerts in Abu Dhabi in 2015 and at the Dubai World Trade Centre in 2012.
His father, singer Julio Iglesias, performed at Dubai Opera earlier this year.
Tickets to see the younger Iglesias’ upcoming performance at The Pointe will be Dh150, which includes Dh115 that is redeemable at various dining outlets at The Pointe. Early registration for tickets is now available online.