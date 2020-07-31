Iconic singer Elton John has said he wouldn’t be around today if he hadn’t gotten help with his addiction.
The ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ singer spoke about it as he celebrated 30 years of sobriety on Instagram. The post included a picture of gifts from loved ones sent to him on the occasion.
“So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I’m truly a blessed man,” John wrote. “If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead.”
The Grammy Award winner has spoken about his problems with alcohol and drugs in the past.
In his memoir ‘Me’ John wrote about being consumed by addiction. He said he would binge on cocaine “until I was absolutely certain there was no cocaine anywhere in the vicinity.”