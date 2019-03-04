The performances will be complemented by an Off The Stage programme at the university’s arts centre. The Making of Lekhfa, an interactive workshop will see the band dissect several tracks from their album ‘Lekhfa’, giving insight on the creative process, the instrumentation, the role of the poetry, and how it influenced the music making and the structures of their compositions. ‘Altin Gun: Reconstructing Traditional Music with a Modern Interpretation’ will give attendees the chance to work with the entire Altin Gun band as they go on a journey of traditional Turkish Folk history to their modern interpretations of the music. The workshops will take place on March 7 at 7pm.