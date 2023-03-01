Dubai girl Nutsa Buzaladze has hit the Hollywood league after she made waves at the American Idol reality show in the United States and impressed celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan in its latest episode.

“My name is Nutsa. I am 25 years old, originally from Georgia, and now living in Dubai. I was flying for 17 hours, but it was totally worth it. I love to sing,” said Buzaladze when Perry asked her to introduce herself.

Dressed in a white shirt and black squarts with heels, Buzaladze was on a proverbial roll exuding an enthusiasm that was plain infectious.

Dubai-based singer Nutsa Buzaladze who couldn't believe that she had cracked the 'American Idol' rounds Image Credit: Instagram/Nutsabuzaldze

Perry caught it too and declared that Buzaladze had the right “real-yet-sultry” vibe about her after she heard her sing.

Meanwhile, Richie told the young talent, who has her eyes on Hollywood, that she showed a lot of promise.

“You nailed it,” said Richie after her performance. Perry also had a word of advice.

“You just need to be you. It just needs to be real and it could really be something,” said Perry.

Buzaladze, whose Instagram boasts 395K followers, has suddenly catapulted to the big league.

“Thank you sooooooo much for the love and support I received this morning. I feel so thankful and blessed, kisses to all of you,” said Buzaladze on her social media account.

She also shared videos of her hit performance. She also promised her celebrity judges from ‘American Idol’ that she won’t let them down.

“Will work on everything to become better for the Hollywood week,” she wrote.

The judges even has a new name for her.

“JLo from Goergia”. Reportedly, Buzaladze has been dreaming about being an American idol winner since she was eight years old.

“All I ever dreamed in my life was this. God is real and He makes miracles, just remember that,” Bulzaladze posted on Instagram on Monday, as she flashed her “golden ticket.”

She also added that she felt like she had won the jackpot, after impressing her judges with her brassy vocals.

“I hit the jackpot. I got the golden ticket and I’m heading to Hollywood. Thanks so much,” said Buzaladze, tagging Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

In the last few days, Buzaladze has been chronicling her journey from Dubai to Hollywood on her Instagram.

Before her big turn at the American Idol, she wrote: “Tonight is the big day! I take a gamble and roll the dice. Will I end up lucky?”