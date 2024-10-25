Pop icon Beyonce is expected to appear with presidential candidate Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston on Friday.

The event will also see Beyonce joined by her mother, Tina Knowles, and country music's Willie Nelson, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

At the onset of Harris' campaign, Beyonce had reportedly granted Vice President Harris approval to use the Lemonade song, "Freedom." The song, which champions Black women's empowerment, has since become an anthem for Harris' 2024 campaign.

The Harris campaign has also been promoting a get-out-the-vote rally and concert with a "surprise musical guest" that is scheduled for the last week before Election Day.