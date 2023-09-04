Rapper Drake has returned the love to a super fan by gifting him $50,000 at one of his latest concerts.
During the ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’ stop in Las Vegas on Sunday, Drake was speaking to the crowd when he noticed a fan holding an interesting sign.
“He got a sign that says, ‘Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life,’ “ he read it aloud for other concertgoers, reports aceshowbiz.com.
From there, he made the decision to give the fan $50,000 for his troubles.
“You know what, my man. Your furniture money, I’mma give you 50 bands tonight ‘cause I love you,” he told the fan, as the audience cheered on.
The ‘In My Feelings’ hitmaker went on to give a message to the audience, explaining why they need to treat others with kindness.
“Hey, listen,” he began: “This is what life is about. I’m trying to teach you something now. I want you to understand something tonight. You never know what the next person is going through. You never know what the person in front of you, to the left of you, to the right of you, behind you, is going through.”