Every hour, every minute, every second, K-pop idol Jungkook seems to be making new records with his solo debut single ‘Seven’.
His song in collaboration with American rapper Latto has crossed 500 million Spotify streams. The song has become the fastest song (collaboration) by a male artist to garner 500 million streams.
On August 30, the BTS maknae (youngest member) returned to TikTok to post a new dance challenge with the Alesso remix version of ‘Seven’.
Fans were surprised to see him with short hair.
Posting through the Bighit Music official channel, he captioned the video: “Duet with me! Show me how you enjoy #JungKook_Seven @Alesso Remix!”
On August 29, the singer who turns 26 on September 1, took part in a Stationhead session for the first time.
It is an app that lets users turn their favourite songs and playlists into an internet radio broadcast. During the session, he explained that he is busy till November, which is why he cannot do Weverse Lives for now. He told fans that he couldn’t be talking to them for too long since he had to go for another scheduled activity 10 minutes later.
‘Seven’ also recently topped both Billboard's Global 200 and Global Exclusive US charts for a sixth consecutive week. The single also ranked #32 on this week's 'Hot 100' chart.
Earlier this month, in a candid interview with Weverse Magazine (an online magazine for K-pop fans) BTS Jungkook opened up about how he felt while attempting to make his solo debut without the rest of the group.
He said: “I feel more pressure now than when I’m with the group. But I think the way I come to terms with that has changed a bit, seeing as my personality has changed so much.”
“What made it change like that…maybe it was just time?” he laughed.