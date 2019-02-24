Thick swaths of synthesizer try to keep this record afloat but too often they sound tinny, like those old, cheap Casio keyboard kids played on in the ‘80s. Some of the highlights include The Cars-like “Boat Accident” and the hard-charging ‘I Ruined You’. But so much else — like the fraudulent ‘Broken Clocks’ and the non-nourishing ‘Gimme Your Heart’ — is the sound of someone just treading water after an initial riff idea.