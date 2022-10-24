Calling all BTS and Coldplay fans in the UAE.
Vox Cinemas will screen Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour special from Buenos Aires, with a special guest appearance from BTS member Jin, in their cinemas on October 29.
With this worldwide broadcast of the band’s sold-out concert from Argentina, Coldplay fans across 70-plus countries can unite and experience their band’s record-breaking world tour on the big screen. The one-night only event promises a stadium-like spectacle bursting with classic Coldplay hits, lights, lasers, fireworks and stunning cinematography directed by acclaimed BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale. The event is also set to feature the first-ever live performance of BTS member Jin’s new track ‘The Astronaut’, co-written by Coldplay.
The ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour kicked off earlier this year, marking the British rock band’s return to live performing after the COVID-19 pandemic. From March to September, Coldplay members Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Phil Harvey and Will Champion are travelling across Latin America, North America and Europe and are set to end their six-month world tour with a live broadcast from Buenos Aires – the first-ever live worldwide cinema broadcast of a concert from Latin America.
Vox Cinemas previously screened ‘Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams’, the band’s hugely successful seventh concert tour in 2018. Last March, it also broadcasted ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing’ in the MENA region.
Tickets are now available on the cinema website and their app.Prices range from Dh65 and above.