Talinda Bentley ties knot with firefighter Michael Fredman on New Year’s Eve

Chester Bennington and his wife Talinda Bennington arrive at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2012. AP File Photo Image Credit:

Late Linkin Park’s frontman Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda Bentley has reportedly remarried on their wedding anniversary, two years after his death.

Bentley, 42, announced she was engaged to Los Angeles County firefighter Michael Fredman in September last year, five months after he proposed.

According to TMZ, Bentley and Fredman tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in Hawaii.

Bentley’s three children with Bennington, son Tyler and twins Lilly and Lila, were also present at the wedding apart from friends and other family members.

The date holds particular meaning to Bentley as she also married Bennington on New Year’s Eve in 2005.

Sources say Bennington’s family are reportedly happy for Bentley and Fredman’s new chapter as husband and wife, and believe he’s had a positive impact on the children.