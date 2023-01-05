BTS member Jin, who recently enlisted for the mandatory military service, has been inundated with fan letters prompting his music agency to put out a statement urging them to exercise restraint.
In a statement, translated and published on website Soompi, the music label thanked all his fans for their unconditional love and asked them gently to put a lid on their outpourings of love.
According to reports, Jin is undergoing military training and will soon be stationed at a military base.
“If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them, and they could be easily lost,” the statement read.
“We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure that Jin is able to check himself all the warm messages that fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY.”
They also requested Jin’s army of fans to avoid going to Jin’s recruit training graduation ceremony to avoid overcrowding.
Recently, the 30-year-old BTS mate was spotted with a shaved head.
The other members are also expected to enlist in the military in the coming years. The regroup is set to reunite around 2025 after all the members have completed their military service.
BTS, named TIME magazine’s Entertainer of the Year in 2020, is one of South Korea’s biggest cultural exports.
BTS currently has more than 70 million followers on Instagram.