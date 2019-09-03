Parris Goebel (L) meets with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) at The Palace Dance Studio on August 23, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. s Goebel is to represent New Zealand at Expo 2020, which opens on October 20. Image Credit: Getty Images

Renowned dancer and choreographer Parris Goebel will curate New Zealand’s entertainment and cultural programme for Expo 2020 Dubai. The five-time world champion, with more than 10 billion views on YouTube, will put together a programme that will showcase her country’s creativity, talent and youth for the UAE and the world to experience, representatives said.

Goebel’s dance crew The Royal Family has won the World Hip Hop Dance Championship three times, and she’s well known for her choreography in Justin Bieber’s single ‘Sorry’ and more recently Sam Smith’s ‘How Do You Sleep?’.

“I am so excited to be curating the entertainment for Expo 2020 Dubai. This is something I am extremely passionate about and this is a huge honour for me. We will showcase New Zealand’s finest talent from music, dance, drama, street art and show the world what makes us special,” she said.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo ever held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, starting on October 20 and running for six months under the theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.