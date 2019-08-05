Artists, fans celebrated the anniversary of the album released a month before his death

It’s been a year since Mac Miller’s last album, ‘Swimming’, topped the charts shortly before his death.

The 13-track record, regarded by many to be one of Miller’s most compelling bodies of work, released on August 3, 2018 and debuted at No 3 on the Billboard 100. It was also nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

A month later, the 26-year-old singer died of an accidental drug overdose. On Saturday, fans and peers took to social media to remember Miller, who was often described as having a gentle presence.

Rapper Anderson .Paak posted the ‘Swimming’ album cover on Instagram and wrote: “One year. What an incredible album. Your magnum opus! You worked your [expletive] off on this project! I remember how proud you were, listening to the finish product at Conway. I love you so much brother … I know you swimming good champ. MAC MILLER FOREVER.”

Pop star Ariana Grande, who had dated Miller and maintained a close relationship with the singer, also seemed to honour him during her Lollapalooza set in Chicago on August 4. According to tweets, the singer played Miller’s ‘Dang!’ (featuring .Paak), from his album ‘The Divine Feminine’, before coming on stage.

“Ariana Grande played Mac Miller as an intro..... my heart,” one user wrote.