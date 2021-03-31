Ariana Grande is set to join 'The Voice'. Image Credit: twitter.com/ArianaGrande

Ariana Grande is ready to switch positions from pop superstar to a coach to a future pop superstar.

The Grammy-winning singer is the newest member of ‘The Voice’ and will get her own rotating chair for the autumn 2021 cycle of the popular reality TV show.

“Surprise! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! ... @nickjonas we will miss you,” Grande wrote on Twitter posing with the iconic seat.

She replaces singer Nick Jonas, who is a coach in the ongoing 20th season.

“I’m so honoured and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level,” Grande said in a statement.

“We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of ‘The Voice’ and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach,” said Jenny Groom, executive vice president of unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement, according to Los Angeles Times.

“Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists.”

The other coaches on the show are Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Shelton is the only member from the original line-up of coaches. Over the course of the series, which kicked off in 2011, musicians such as Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams have been a part of it.