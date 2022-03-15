American rapper Wiz Khalifa will return to the Dubai stage this month as performs his set at the Soho Garden Meydan on March 18.
Khalifa, best known as the artist behind the monster hit ‘See You Again’, also has several other hit tracks up his sleeve, including ‘Roll up’ and ‘No Sleep’.
The ‘Black and Yellow’, ‘Young, Wild and Free’ and ‘We Dem Boyz’ artist released his debut album, ‘Show and Prove’, in 2006. However, Khalifa’s big break came when he embarked on a stint on the famed ‘Rock The Bells’ tour, an annual hip-hop festival, two years later alongside such legends as Lauryn Hill and Snoop Dogg, which was immediately followed by his nationwide headlining tour, appropriately dubbed the ‘Waken Baken Tour’.
After receiving co-signs from a multitude of rap veterans, including Rick Ross and Diddy, he soon established himself as a prominent staple on the circuit.
Over the years, the singer/songwriter has been nominated for over nine Grammys along with winning five awards including three from the Billboard Music Awards. Khalifa recently released his EP ‘The Saga of Wiz Khalifa’ which included high-profile features from Megan Thee Stallion, Logic, Quavo, Tyga, and more.
The event at Soho Garden Meydan kicks off from 10pm onwards and entry is by reservation only.