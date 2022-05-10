American rapper Tyga is set to return to the UAE to perform at Soho Garden on May 12.
Joining him on the night will be DJ and music producer Devon Kosoko bringing with him 23 years of experience in creating unique beats, along with DJ Kendrick Chance.
Tyga started his rapping career in 2004, but hit the big time in 2007 when he began releasing a string of mixtapes and collaborations including his debut mixtape ‘Young on Probation.’ Through his work with Young Money Entertainment he has collaborated with some of the biggest artists around like Drake, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown and Justin Bieber.
Over the years he has tasted success with ‘Taste’, featuring Offset, achieved Gold Certification for his single ‘Swish’, and won accolades and awards for his song ‘The Motto’, followed by a Grammy nomination in 2011 for ‘Deuces’ in the Best Rap / Sung Collaboration category.
To see him perform, contact Soho Garden for bookings.