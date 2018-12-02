“I think the first album was such a process of, ‘Well, these people want me to do this’ and ‘the label wants me to do that’ and ‘this writer wants me to do this’ and ‘this is the sound that they want me to do,’ and here’s me trying to incorporate myself into all of this,” he said. “And this album was just purely her. Like, ‘This is what I wanted it to sound like. This is what I want to talk about it.’ She literally wrote every song on the album 100 per cent on her own.