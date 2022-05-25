“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the statement shared on Instagram read. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

The group also announced the cancellation of the first two sets of shows in June and July for their Las Vegas residency “while he focuses on his well-being,”

The statement added: “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.”

Aerosmith perform at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Image Credit: Reuters

Aerosmith, known for hit songs such as ‘Dream On’, ‘Walk This Way’ and ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’, were due to start performing for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic at the residency at Park MGM hotel.

Tyler, 74, has been to rehab a number of times — the Daily Mail reported that he previously completed stints in 1984, 1986, 1988 and 2010.

