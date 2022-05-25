Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has entered a rehabilitation facility after suffering a substance abuse relapse, a statement from the band has said.
“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the statement shared on Instagram read. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”
The group also announced the cancellation of the first two sets of shows in June and July for their Las Vegas residency “while he focuses on his well-being,”
The statement added: “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.”
Aerosmith, known for hit songs such as ‘Dream On’, ‘Walk This Way’ and ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’, were due to start performing for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic at the residency at Park MGM hotel.
Tyler, 74, has been to rehab a number of times — the Daily Mail reported that he previously completed stints in 1984, 1986, 1988 and 2010.
In a new interview with Haute Living in 2019, the rocker got candid about his addiction and getting held.
“There was a moment in ‘88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me. They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over’...I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety,” Tyler said. “I have had many times in my life where I just couldn’t handle — whether it was a marriage or my addiction had reared its ugly head — and the rest of the guys in the band are not unlike that. But we have all seen each other through it, and we are here today.”