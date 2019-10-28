Image Credit:

A show celebrating the music and talent of the late Charles Aznavour, considered one of the greatest French singers of all time, will come to the Dubai Opera on February 13 and 14.

‘Formidable! Aznavour’ will see Jules Grison and his five musicians interpret Aznavour’s tunes and take fans back to Bohemian-era France and discover the roots of the incredible musician who was known as France’s Frank Sinatra.

Aznavour, whose career spanned 70 years during which he recorded more than 1,200 songs and sung them in a variety of different languages, died in October 2018 at the age of 94. In total, he counts more 180 million records sold around the world and is considered as one of the most famous musical legends of our time — alongside the likes of Edith Piaf and Jacques Brel.

Produced by the same team behind ‘Piaf! Le Spectacle’, which also ran at the Dubai Opera, the celebration immortalises the toe-tapping tenor’s career in a multimedia production of images, video and original staging. Aznavour even gave the production his personal blessing before his passing.