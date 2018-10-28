Fans of girl group Momoland have waited long enough for details on the girl group’s much-anticipated Dubai concert titled Momoland Live In Concert.

Management company DJMC Events revealed to Gulf News tabloid! that the nine-member act is all set to perform on January 4 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Accompanied by an opening act, the nonet will take over the stage for around 70-90 minutes.

It’s bound to be memorable for Momoland and their fans, also known as Merry-Go-Round, as it’s the group’s first ever concert in Dubai and in the Middle East.

Managed under Duble Kick Company, Momoland is composed of members Nancy, Nayun, Jane, JooE, Ahin, Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Taeha and Daisy. The girl group was created on South Korea’s 2016 reality singing competition Finding Momoland with seven members before adding eliminated contestant, Daisy, and Produce 101 contestant and former Starship trainee, Taeha, in early 2017.

The girls struggled to garner interest in Korea and around the world. It wasn’t until their breakthrough track Bboom Bboom in January that was a major career-breaking moment for the Korean act. It also sparked a dance craze for its addictive choreography. The nine members’ massive hit song from their third EP Great! brought them their first TV music show win on South Korean music program M Countdown on January 11. The hit track was officially certified Platinum by Gaon Chart for reaching over 100 million streams, making Momoland the first K-Pop girl to receive the certification in the streaming category.

Momoland released album Fun to the World fronted by led track Baam on June 26 and debuted in Japan two weeks earlier.

Tickets starting at Dh200 are now available online. Gates open at 6pm, with the concert starting at 8pm. More details on the Korean opening act are yet to come.