1. Jung Hae-in might star in a new romantic comedy

After impressing K-drama fans with his performance as a loveable pharmacist in ‘One Spring Night’ and a soldier in ‘D.P.’, Jung Hae-in might be seen next in a romantic comedy.

While Hae-in has been a part of many romantic dramas including ‘Snowdrop’, which starred Blackpink’s Jisoo, ‘Something in the Rain’, ‘While You Were Sleeping’, and more, he has never done a comedic role before. In a recent interview, the actor pointed out that he would like to try doing a romance comedy.

On October 2, it was reported that Jung Hae-in is considering an offer for a role in the upcoming drama ‘Some and Shopping’.

The actor might play the role of Lee Hae-seok a CEO of a natural skincare brand. His character is reportedly an intelligent and fun person, who always held the top position in his class, back in school.

In a statement, Jung Hae-in’s agency FNC Entertainment confirmed that the actor is considering accepting the offer. Further details about the drama are yet to be announced.

2. K-drama ‘Behind Your Touch’ ends with top ratings

This week, ‘Behind Your Touch’, the comedy-mystery drama starring Han Ji-min, Lee Min-ki, and Exo’s Suho, ended its run in South Korea as the “most-watched program of any kind to air on Sunday”.

According to Nielsen Korea, a platform that analyses K-drama viewership and rating, reported that the final episode of the K-drama scored an average nationwide rating of 9.3 per cent, falling just short of its all-time high of 9.6 per cent from last week.

In the UAE, the drama was regularly seen trending among the Top 10 list on Netflix. It continues to feature on the list this week as well.

3. Filming for Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 comes to an end

Park Seo-joon fans are waiting for his Netflix K-drama featuring the new ‘It’ girl of K-drama, Han So-hee.

The filming of the second season of the period drama with a sci-fi twist, has finally come to an end. The first season of the drama is yet to be released.

While no official teaser of the drama is available, according to multiple media reports, the story of Gyeongseong Creature is set in 1945 during the Japanese colonial rule in South Korea and follows the lives of two enigmatic characters, Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok (played by Seo-joon and So-hee, respectively).

As the main characters cross paths with each other, they are introduced to a terrible reality of monstrous creatures born out of human greed. Using Tae Sang's intellect and sociability and Chae-ok's survival skills, the duo track down the creatures for their gains.

Directed by Jung Dong Yoon, known for successful dramas like ‘It's Okay to Not Be Okay’, the first season will consist of ten episodes and is set to premiere on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

In an Instagram Story update, Seo-joon (@bn_sj2013), shared a letter from the team of Gyeongseong Creature urging fans to look forward to the K-drama. He also shared a picture with Han So-hee.

4. Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon cast in new drama

Good news for fans of Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon. The 32-year-old actor has been officially cast in the upcoming K-drama titled ‘Graduation’.

The K-drama will give viewers an insight into the lives and romantic journeys of academy instructors.

Ha-jun will reportedly play the role of Lee Jun-ho, who has received full academic support from the academy, which aided him in earning an elite badge. With his assertive personality and razor-sharp wit, he was popular in school.

According to the South Korean entertainment website allkpop.com: “It (‘Graduation’) chronicles an intriguing tale of how a dedicated student, who aims for admission into a prestigious university, finds himself returning to the private academy. Leaving a promising job at a sizable company behind, he aids in educating others as a novice instructor. Notably, a clandestine romance blossoms between this apprentice instructor and a senior staff member.”

Ha-jun gained international prominence following his role in Netflix's highly successful original series, 'Squid Game', which aired in September 2021.