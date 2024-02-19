Jungkook's mic drop heard around the world: This powerhouse vocalist marked his global stardom once again, becoming the first Asian artist to win Male Artist of the Year. Despite serving in the military, his talent and dedicated fan base propelled him to victory.
But, that’s not all. Jungkook also garnered nominations for ‘Pop Artist of the Year’, ‘New Artist of the Year’, and a win in the ‘Collaboration Song of the Year’ category, the latter for his hit single ‘Seven’ featuring American rapper Latto.
This marks his second consecutive win in the collaboration category, after winning it with Charlie Puth for ‘Left and Right’ in 2023, proving his musical versatility.
Stray Kids take flight: This eight-member group soared to victory in the Best Group/Duo category, beating out established American acts like Jonas Brothers and Paramore.
Their catchy tunes, synchronised moves, and electrifying stage presence has propelled them to meteoric popularity.
Topping the Billboard 200 chart is just another feather in their cap!
A night to remember for K-Pop!
This historic night at the People's Choice Awards cements K-Pop's global dominance and celebrates the power of dedicated fans.
Voted on by the public, the People's Choice Awards have been held since 1975 to recognise excellent artists and entertainers in various fields, including movies, television and music.