It’s finally happening after years of speculation. Bad Boys III has been green-lit with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence returning to the franchise. The film’s two stars confirmed the news through Instagram posts.

Lawrence posted a picture of himself, along with Smith, posing at what appears to be Venice Beach in Los Angeles, with the caption: “It’s official. Bad Boys for Life. #teammartymar #badboysforlife @willsmith #weback.”

A day later, a super psyched Smith took the conversation further through an Instagram video.

“Yo. Yo. I’m telling y’all. I’m telling y’all. This is crazy. Wait... wait... just wait! It’s official!” Smith says in the video. “It’s official, baby,” he continues as Lawrence joins in the frame. “It’s official. Bad Boys III! It’s happening! It’s official! It’s official! I’m telling you!”

“That’s it. No more. Y’all can’t handle no more of that,” Smith adds.

While we let the news sink in, fans who have been waiting for the follow-up to Bad Boys II since 2003 couldn’t contain their excitement through social media posts.

Last year, it all but seemed that any hope to resurrect the franchise had been dimmed after Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly in an interview that he didn’t think there was going to be a third instalment.

“I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out,” he said at the time. “Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Bad Boys For Life, the film’s official title, is set for a January 2020 release. Moroccan filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will replace director Michael Bay in the project, according to reports.