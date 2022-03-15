Will Smith may be the toast of Hollywood this awards season, but the actor has also been on the receiving end of snide remarks regarding his marriage to actress Jada Pinkett Smith, with rumours about infidelity haunting the couple over the years.

Smith, who has maintained his union with Pinkett Smith remains rock solid, addressed the stories circulating in a recent interview with CBS’ Gayle King, this time openly denying that infidelity ever entered their marriage.

“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” he told King in the interview. “I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation, and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving, or poisonous.”

Actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor for "King Richard" at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, March 13. Image Credit: Reuters

When the interviewer commented that the couple have candidly spoken about infidelity in the marriage on Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ show, Smith was quick to respond, saying: “Yeah, never. There’s never been infidelity in our marriage.”

When pressed further, Smith responded saying: “Never. Jada and I talk about everything. And we have never surprised one another with anything, ever.”

The star’s comments come a day after BAFTAs host Rebel Wilson took to the stage when Smith won Best Actor for ‘King Richard’, addressing the audience in his absence while saying she thought his “best performance in the past year was being OK with all his wife’s boyfriends.”

Smith was absent from the BAFTAs ceremony, choosing to attend the Critics Choice Awards instead that were held on the same night. In his stead, the film’s director Reinaldo Marcus Green accepted the award on his behalf.

This latest comment by the 53-year-old star on his marriage comes as a surprise to many considering both stars have previously accepted they’ve had relationships outside their union.

Smith and Pinkett Smith made headlines in June 2020 when singer-songwriter August Alsina claimed he had been in a relationship with ‘The Matrix’ star in the past, which was later confirmed by the actress who admitted they had in fact been in an “entanglement”.

Jada Pinkett Smith Image Credit: AP

During an episode of her ‘Red Table Talk’ show, Pinkett Smith addressed the story with her husband, saying at the time: “Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken. Now in the process of that relationship, I definitely realised that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.”

More than a year later in 2021, the ‘I Am Legend’ also spoke about infidelity on his side telling GQ magazine that his wife wasn’t “the only one engaging in other sexual relationships” outside of their marriage, without going into further details.

Smith and Pinkett Smith have been married since 1997 and have two children, Jaden and Willow. Smith also has another son, Trey, from a previous marriage.