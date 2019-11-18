Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Kate Hudson Image Credit: Supplied

Hot on the heels of Dubai favourite Shah Rukh Khan taking fans on a treasure hunt across the city, it is now time for Hollywood’s Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana to chart out their own adventures as part of the emirate’s latest marketing campaign called ‘A Story Takes Flight’.

In three short clips, that have been posted on social media and the Visit Dubai official website, each actress is seen exploring a different experience in Dubai, while the trio is also pictured taking an abra ride in Old Dubai.

In the first video, titled ‘Feel the soul of the city’, Hudson is seen strolling through the alleyways of Souk Al Kabeer and Bastakiya, the city’s historic centre, with a voice-over asking: “Where is Kate?” Her journey leads her to the Bur Dubai abra station, with brief flashes that show the ‘Mother’s Day’ actress experiencing Dubai’s nightlife by taking a shot at karaoke.

Paltrow’s adventure, meanwhile, starts out in Bastakiya as well, before leading the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actress to Jumeirah where she’s seen trying out watersports with the Burj Al Arab hotel in the background. Paltrow’s ‘Fuel your sense of discovery’ video also ends in a nightclub before fading out.

Saldana’s tour, titled ‘Find another point of view’, takes the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star out of the city and into the Hatta desert where she is seen at a Bedouin camp. It isn’t long before the bright lights beckon and the actress can be seen riding a bike into the city with the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline stretched out before her. Her travels ultimately lead her to City Walk, where she is seen pointing into the distance, saying: “Whoa, what’s that?” Her clips end with a shot of the Dubai Frame.

A Visit Dubai explainer states: “Join Gwyneth, Kate and Zoe as they each experience a different story of Dubai. Watch as their journeys unfold, each discovering the magic of the city with surprises around every corner. From watching falcons soar across the desert, to exploring where the beginnings of Dubai were born — their stories are guided by unexpected connections to the people of Dubai.”

Filmed by Emmy and Director’s Guild award-winning director, Reed Morano, Paltrow described her experience as special because of the city’s diversity.

“One of my favorite parts of traveling is to truly connect with a city, its people and the local culture. Dubai is special because it's a melting pot. Both the ones born here, who are so proud of their heritage, and those who are recent transplants, bringing with them their own values and traditions, contribute to writing the future story of the city,” Paltrow said in a statement.

“I spent a lot of time exploring the winding streets of Old Dubai. It’s incredible to find such a vibrant art and music community in the heart of such a modern, futuristic city – which is what most people think Dubai is,” Hudson was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile Saldana, who spent time with falcons during her desert experience, commented: “The variety Dubai gave me was perfect. I went from riding horses at sunrise to watching the sunset from 150 meters in the sky. I can’t wait to bring my boys here to continue the adventure.”

The film was shot over eight days with a crew of more than 30 nationalities. However, this not the first time such a star-studded film has been shot in Dubai.

In February, Bollywood’s ‘King Khan’, as he’s popularly called, went on an adventure for Dubai’s #BeMyGuest campaign. In a series of six videos, the actor was seen visiting top tourists spots in the city, while reaching out to fans to help him solve clues and discover his next adventure.

In the final episode, titled ‘The Revelation’, Khan is given three coins that spelt out: ‘Be my guest’. With his new discovery, Khan takes the treasure to the beach where he sets eyes on a mystery blonde woman hiding behind the rim of a large straw hat and reading a book. She is later revealed as Paltrow.

Details on the latest marketing campaign are to be released later this month. The #BeMyGuest campaign was first launched in December 2016.

