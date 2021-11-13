Fans got their first look at Marvel Cinematic Universe’s darkest hero yet. For Disney Plus Day, the streamer revealed a number of its forthcoming MCU TV shows, including ‘Moon Knight’, which stars Oscar Issac in the titular role.
In the brief teaser, Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) is having trouble telling the difference between his waking life and his dreams, and both seem rather violent. Spector — who seems like he’s speaking in two different voices — looks haunted, with his reflection in a mirror moving independently of him, and appearing confused in the aftermath of a fight he doesn’t seem to know he was in.
“I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams,” Isaac’s Marc says at one point in the trailer with what sounds like a Northern English accent. Later on, a more gruff voice — likely actor Ethan Hawke — says, “The voice in your head, it devours you.”
Created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin, Marc Spector/Moon Knight is a veteran with Dissociative Identity Disorder who becomes the avatar of the Egyptian moon deity Khonshu after a near-death experience.
Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are directing the series, and Jeremy Slater is the head writer.
‘Moon Knight’ is coming to Disney Plus in 2022.