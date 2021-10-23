You don’t have to be related by blood to be family. In a heartwarnming gesture, Hollywood star Vin Diesel he walked his late friend and ‘Fast & Furious’ colleague Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow down the aisle for her wedding to actor Louis Thornton-Allan.
Twenty-two-year-old Meadow shared videos and photos from the celebrations on Instagram on Friday, captioning her post, “We’re married”.
Jordana Brewster, another ‘Fast & Furious’ star, was also present at the ceremony.
Earlier this year, Meadow walked the red carpet in her father’s honour at the ‘F9’ premiere.
Paul Walker, who died in a tragic car accident in 2013, was most notable for his role as Brian O’Conner in ‘Fast & Furious’.
Walker and Diesel shared a close bond, with the latter nicknaming the late actor ‘Pablo’, while Walker’s mother referred to her son as Diesel’s “other half”.