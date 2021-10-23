Vin Diesel Meadow-1634984678536
Vin Diesel and Meadow Walker Image Credit: Instagram.com/meadowwalker
You don’t have to be related by blood to be family. In a heartwarnming gesture, Hollywood star Vin Diesel he walked his late friend and ‘Fast & Furious’ colleague Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow down the aisle for her wedding to actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

Twenty-two-year-old Meadow shared videos and photos from the celebrations on Instagram on Friday, captioning her post, “We’re married”.

Jordana Brewster, another ‘Fast & Furious’ star, was also present at the ceremony.

Earlier this year, Meadow walked the red carpet in her father’s honour at the ‘F9’ premiere.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in Fast Five (2011)-1564466846587
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in 'Fast Five' Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Paul Walker, who died in a tragic car accident in 2013, was most notable for his role as Brian O’Conner in ‘Fast & Furious’.

Walker and Diesel shared a close bond, with the latter nicknaming the late actor ‘Pablo’, while Walker’s mother referred to her son as Diesel’s “other half”.

