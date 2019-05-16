He died after jumping off a bridge onto the highway near Flagstaff, Arizona

Actor Isaac Kappy, who featured in the movie ‘Thor’, has committed suicide, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. He was 42.

Kappy died after jumping off a bridge onto the highway near Flagstaff, Arizona, reports USA Today.

He had played small roles in major movies. He played the pet store clerk in the 2011 blockbuster movie ‘Thor’. He played the role of Barbarossa in the 2009 ‘Terminator Salvation’ and Garfunkel in the 2009 ‘Fanboys’.

Kappy was also a member of the band Monster Paws.

Before his death, Kappy posted a message on Instagram via an account without a blue tick, about US President Donald Trump and paedophiles.

“Beware the man that has nothing to lose, for he has nothing to protect,” he captioned the note.

“Over the course of the last week, through introspection that should have happened many years ago, I have come to some stark revelations about my character. It is a testament to my utter ignorance that these revelations had not come sooner. ‘You see, I believed myself to be a good guy. I have not been a good guy. In fact, I have been a pretty bad guy throughout my life.”