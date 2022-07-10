‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is currently enjoying the third biggest opening in the US, earning north of $135 million at the box office, with fans now demanding a special director’s cut version of the film.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, the director has finally weighed in on a possible extended cut and spoke at length to Variety about why he didn’t want to go down that road.

Taika Waititi Image Credit: Reuters

“I watch director’s cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director’s cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, ‘Ah you wanna watch my director’s cut? It’s four and a half hours long!’ It’s not good at four and a half hours,” Waititi said, adding: “There’s a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don’t even have to pause it.”

Marvel fans on social media started the trend #ReleaseTheWaititiCut, as they wanted to see some more action and jokes in the Chris Hemsworth-starrer.

Earlier, DC comics released a special director’s cut of their 2017 film ‘Justice League’, with a Zack Snyder cut premiering on HBO Max and gathering a lot more positive feedback from the audience than the original film.

Although Waititi has now dismissed the news of making a special director’s cut version, the makers still shared some ideas on what would his extended cut of the film would look like.

A still from 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Image Credit: Marvel Studios

The 46-year-old director, said: “I’d say my cut would probably have a few more jokes in there... There might be a couple of deleted scenes but as I always say, a scene is deleted because it’s not good enough to be in the film. I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can’t click on them!”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is the fourth instalment of the ‘Thor’ franchise, which casts Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Chris Pratt in prominent roles.