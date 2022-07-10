‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is currently enjoying the third biggest opening in the US, earning north of $135 million at the box office, with fans now demanding a special director’s cut version of the film.
Helmed by Taika Waititi, the director has finally weighed in on a possible extended cut and spoke at length to Variety about why he didn’t want to go down that road.
“I watch director’s cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director’s cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, ‘Ah you wanna watch my director’s cut? It’s four and a half hours long!’ It’s not good at four and a half hours,” Waititi said, adding: “There’s a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don’t even have to pause it.”
Marvel fans on social media started the trend #ReleaseTheWaititiCut, as they wanted to see some more action and jokes in the Chris Hemsworth-starrer.
Earlier, DC comics released a special director’s cut of their 2017 film ‘Justice League’, with a Zack Snyder cut premiering on HBO Max and gathering a lot more positive feedback from the audience than the original film.
Although Waititi has now dismissed the news of making a special director’s cut version, the makers still shared some ideas on what would his extended cut of the film would look like.
The 46-year-old director, said: “I’d say my cut would probably have a few more jokes in there... There might be a couple of deleted scenes but as I always say, a scene is deleted because it’s not good enough to be in the film. I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can’t click on them!”
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is the fourth instalment of the ‘Thor’ franchise, which casts Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Chris Pratt in prominent roles.
The movie is currently screening in the UAE. — With additional inputs from ANI