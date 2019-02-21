Around the port’s streets and popular bars of Casablanca a group of filmmakers conduct discussions with people about their expectations of, and aspirations for the emerging Moroccan national cinema. When a disgruntled worker kills his superior accidentally, their inquest shifts focus, and they begin to probe the content and the motives of the killing. At the heart of ‘About Some Meaningless Events’ there is an interrogation on the role of cinema (and art) in society, documentary and truth, and what constitutes an urgency for a national cinema that is being born. This unique filmic experience was conceived as independent and collective effort of militant filmmakers, actors, musicians, poets and journalists at a time of heightened repression on freedom of expression in Morocco. It was funded by the sale of paintings by several contemporary painters. The film was first screened in Paris in 1975 but was immediately taxed with censorship and forbidden from the exhibition and export. It was forgotten until a negative print was found in the archive of the Filmoteca de Catalunya in 2016 and restored there. 45 years after its completion, the film will be released.