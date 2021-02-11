Actor wants the British singer to compensate him for his legal costs

FKA twigs and Shia LaBeouf. Image Credit: AP

Actor Shia LaBeouf has denied “each and every allegation”, which includes claims of physical and emotional abuse, made by his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs in her lawsuit against him.

In December 2020, British singer twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit against the ‘Transformers’ actor over alleged sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. She also claimed that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

His legal team’s response, obtained by People, states that he “denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]’s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.”

This comes a day after LaBeouf was dropped by his talent agency CAA over the allegations.

The actor’s lawyers want twigs’ claims of sexual battery to be dismissed as “none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual”.

LaBeouf’s legal team are also demanding that the singer pay for all of the actor’s legal fees in addition to any “further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.”

Following twigs’ initial revelations in December, LaBeouf had issued a statement to the New York Times stating many of the allegations were not true.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations,” he said in the statement. “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”