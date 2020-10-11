Sharon Osbourne. Image Credit:

Television personality Sharon Osbourne recently opened up about her past suicide attempts to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day. According to Fox News, the 68-year-old author reflected on the 2017 attempt and how she checked into a mental health facility for treatment.

Osbourne admitted, “Four years ago I was finding things very, very difficult and ... I tried to take my life and it wasn’t for attention. I just couldn’t bear it. I went to a place to give me help.”

On recalling the time when she met two young girls struggling with addiction in the facility, she said, “They told me they were drinking and using drugs ... both of them, their mothers had committed suicide. And it messed them up so bad, that they couldn’t cope with their lives, and that shocked me into — come on, am I going to do this to my family, my babies? No way. And that shocked me; it was like an electric shock, and it was like, get it together.”