Actor Shameik Moore says he had no support from his teachers while pursuing his dream of acting.
The Georgia-born actor voices Spider-Man/Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ — which has been doing well critically and at the box office.
“When I was in seventh grade my teacher straight up told me I would not be an actor. But my peers, like the kids that saw me dancing and on TV when I was little, they supported me. It’s very important for kids to feel like anything is possible when they put their mind to it,” he said, according to mirror.co.uk.
“If you’re passionate about it, following that path might lead you to what you’re really supposed to do,” he added.
Moore gained his first acting role at the age of 16 in ‘Reed Between the Lines’, just months after teachers at Lithonia High School told him he would never make the break.
He credits his parents and family for supporting him in his dream career. He also made a name for himself winning freestyle dance battles and uploading singing and dancing videos on his own YouTube channel ‘Meak’s World’ leading to a significant online following.
Now, Moore, 23, is recognised as a singer, rapper and actor.