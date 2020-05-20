Actor will be back in the role of Sheriff Dewey Riley

Scream Image Credit: Supplied

Even though lead star Neve Campbell remains undecided, actor David Arquette will be back in the role of Sheriff Dewey Riley in the upcoming ‘Scream’ reboot.

Filming is expected to start later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina. Directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are on board to helm the reboot from a script by James Vanderbilt, reports Variety.

Neve Campbell Image Credit: AP

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my ‘Scream’ family, old and new,” Arquette said, adding: “‘Scream’ has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honouring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

All the plot details for the reboot are being kept under wraps. However, attempt is on to rope in legacy cast members.