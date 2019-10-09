The actress is set to tie the knot with fiance Wells Adams

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has said that actress Sarah Hyland has asked her to be her bridesmaid when she marries Wells Adams.

Hyland is set to tie the knot with fiance Wells Adams after the pair got engaged in Fiji back in July, and over the weekend Hudgens shared a photograph on her Instagram Stories of a wooden box her close friend sent her, which was decorated with leaves and had her name shortened to “Vaness” written on it, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The ‘Second Act’ star tagged Hyland in the post and added a GIF graphic, which read: “Bridesmaid.”

Hyland recently gushed about how she is engaged to her “forever person.”