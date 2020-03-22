Rihanna Image Credit: Instagram

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation is giving $5 million (Dh18.37 million) to the response efforts against the coronavirus.

The money will support “on-the-ground partners working on the front lines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalised communities — helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come,” the foundation said in a statement.

The funding will be channelled through Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and others.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalised and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” CLF’s executive director Justine Lucas said in the statement.