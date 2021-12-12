Actress has been filming for the Amazon series for close to a year in the UK

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and the team from 'Citadel' Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

Looks like Priyanka Chopra Jonas is heading home for Christmas as she wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming Amazon series ‘Citadel’.

The actress has spent close to a year in the UK, filming the action thriller with lead star Richard Madden as she snatched away moments with her husband Nick Jonas over the past 12 months. In a series of images she shared on her Instagram, Chopra Jonas is now heading home where she will probably continue promoting her upcoming film ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.

“It’s a wrap on #Citadel. Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards,” the 38-year-old posted on social media.

Priyanka Chopra Joans in The Matrix Resurrections Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

Ahead of Christmas, the actress will see the release of the Keanu Reeves-starrer as they return to The Matrix for the reboot of the franchise. Chopra Jonas is playing the character of Sati in the film, who was played by Indian-American actress Tanveer Atval in the original. The child had been put under the Oracle’s care in the third film of the franchise, ‘The Matrix Revolutions’ when we last saw her character.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'The Matrix 4' and Tanveer K. Atwal who played Sati in 'The Matrix Revolutions' Image Credit: YouTube Screengrab

In the ‘Resurrections’ trailer, Chopra Jonas makes a brief appearance at what appears to be a cafe, waiting for Keanu Reeves’ Neo, aka Thomas, and is shown to be reading ‘Alice in Wonderland’. Fan theory suggests that the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ reference implies that her character might have a larger role to play in the reboot and she might even be the new Oracle.