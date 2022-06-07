Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzled in a rust-coloured sequin maxi dress as she attended the unveiling of the latest Bulgari high jewellery collection, ‘Eden the Garden of Wonders’, in Paris on Monday.

With a plunging neckline, her hair left open in waves and a look put together by celebrity stylist Luxury Law, Chopra Jonas was the belle of the proverbial ball sitting in the front row of the event, flanked by Hollywood star Anne Hathaway (looking resplendent in a canary yellow Valentino ensemble from the Maison’s Spring 2022 collection), along with Blackpink’s Lisa who was also in yellow, choosing a bandeau and column skirt set by designer Pinkong.

The trio were recently unveiled as the brand ambassadors for Bulgari’s ‘Unexpected Wonders’ brand campaign, along with Zendaya.

Jean-Christophe Babin, Group CEO, Bulgari also shared a series of images from the event on his official Instagram account, while also penning a personal note for his close friendship with Chopra Jonas over the years. “Thanks @priyankachopra for our amazing 15 years friendship and extraordinary moments of joy and fun from India to Roma. I’m so proud you are the face of @bulgari together with @zendaya , @annehathaway, @lalalalisa_m and @shuqi_worldwide in our new global #unexpectedwonders 2022 global campaign.”

Chopra Jonas, 39, also shared a selfie with the two stars on her social media, while writing: “And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!”

Her public outing comes close on the heels of her husband, singer Nick Jonas, speaking about becoming first-time parents after the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January, via surrogacy.

Anne Hathaway with Jean-Christophe Babin, Group CEO, Bulgari and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Image Credit: Instagram.com/jcbabin

Jonas recently opened up about fatherhood in a candid new interview. “The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys,” he told E! News, while adding: “I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”

The couple’s journey into parenthood has been a tough one, with the actress opening up on Mother’s Day about how their daughter, born prematurely, had to spend more than 100 days in the NICU before she was healthy enough to be brought home.