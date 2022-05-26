Singer Nick Jonas has said that having his daughter home with him and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been “magical”, weeks after the power couple announced that daughter Malti Marie had been released from the NICU after a 100 days.

Nick was speaking about his little girl on a recent episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’.

“It’s pretty wild. She’s the best. It’s just been a magical season of our life,” he said. “But it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful.”

Nick and Priyanka have been very private about their daughter so far, having welcomed her through a surrogate in January. However, Nick has been sharing little details about being a new dad on various shows.

Earlier, while on ‘The Tonight Show’, Jonas said: “Life is beautiful. She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back home.”

He also commented on how two of his brothers, who were in the band Jonas Brothers with him, are also parents to girl children.

“The Jonas family keeps growing. A lot of girls! My parents are thrilled. They’re now grandparents of four beautiful granddaughters,” he said.

Kevin Jonas has two daughters Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina with wife Danielle, while Joe Jonas has daughter Willa with wife Sophie Turner (who is pregnant with their second child).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image Credit: Reuters

Nick and Priyanka had announced on May 8, Mother’s Day, that Malti was able to come home after spending “100 plus days” in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” they wrote on Instagram. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home… Our next chapter begins now.”