Paul Rudd seen on day 2 during the Clueless Reunion Panel at C2E2 at McCormick Place on Saturday, Mar 23, 2019 in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Actor Paul Rudd has quipped that his secret to staying youthful is having “darkness” in his heart.

“I’m 80 years old on the inside,” he joked.

He then pointed to his chest and said: “In here, pure darkness. And a little moisturiser.”

Although the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actor looks youthful, he said last year that he used to constantly worry about having a mid-life crisis, and said he has been pondering life’s big questions since he was in his 20s.

“I think that one of the great joys in life is knowing that everything’s ahead of you — the big questions, such as: ‘I wonder what I’m going to do for a job when I grow up’; ‘I wonder who I’m going to marry’; ‘I wonder if I’ll have kids’; I wonder what their names will be’; I wonder where I’m going to live’.

“When I was younger, if everything got me down it didn’t matter because all that was ahead. I think that it’s sometimes harder in life when those questions have been answered and all of a sudden you think, ‘what do I have to look forward to?’