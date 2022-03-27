As we count down the hours to Hollywood’s biggest night with ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘CODA’ in a neck-to-neck race to take home the Academy Award for Best Picture, those of us sitting in the UAE need not miss out on all the red carpet glamour and the action as it unfolds inside the Dolby Theatre.

OSN Movies will be streaming live from the Oscars red carpet in the early hours of March 28 (UAE time), taking us through the fashion and the faux pas, starting at 12.30am, which will be followed by the 94th Academy Awards: Pre-Show at 2.30am.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on February 15, 2022 shows Regina Hall on December 17, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California, Amy Schumer on December 04, 2021 in New York City and Wanda Sykes on February 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. - Next month's Oscars will be hosted by three doyennes of comedy, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, it was confirmed February 15, 2022, as organizers amp up efforts to lure viewers back to the ceremony. (Photo by GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

All this will lead up to the live ceremony of the Academy Awards, which will screen from Los Angeles into our homes at 4am UAE time, with Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes hosting the main event.

And if you happen to miss the live stream, OSN Movies will replay the three segments from 7am once again on March 28.

Benedict Cumberbacth in 'The Power of the Dog' Image Credit: Netflix

The two favourites this year hail from streaming services, Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog,’ up for 12 awards, followed by Sian Heder’s deaf family drama ‘CODA’ from Apple TV+. If ‘CODA’ wins, it will be the first time since 1932’s ‘Grand Hotel’ that a film with fewer than four nominations (‘CODA’ has three) took best picture. Some predictions this year have been wildly off, though, so other nominees like Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ could still pull off an upset.

What we also know from the upcoming ceremony is that Lin-Manual Miranda will not be attending as a safety measure after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

A still from "CODA' Image Credit: AppleTV+

Miranda is up for an Oscar for best original song for ‘Dos Oruguitas’ from the animated film ‘Encanto.’ Should he win, he would attain rare EGOT status, meaning he’d be an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner.

The ‘Hamilton’ creator also will be missing the first live performance of his hugely popular song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ also from ‘Encanto,’ a film about a Colombian clan with magical powers. The addictive tune became the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film in more than 26 years.

Beyonce is set to perform at the Oscars Image Credit: AP

The multi-talented Miranda also directed ‘tick, tick ... Boom.!’ which is nominated for two Oscars, including star Andrew Garfield for best actor.