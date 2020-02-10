The Governor’s Ball saw all the winners, while the Vanity Fair gig upped the style stakes

Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Image Credit: REUTERS

The Oscars revelry continued well through the night as the who’s who of Hollywood flitted through some of the biggest post-awards parties, several with gleaming statuettes in hand, as they posed for shutterbugs.

Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt, accompanied by his mother Arlyn Phoenix, holds his Oscar statue at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Image Credit: REUTERS

The Governor’s Ball, which is the Academy’s official after-party, is also where the winners get their awards engraved. And on cue, Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt was one of the first few in line to get his award for ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ engraved.

Lena Waithe and Ava DuVernay attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Image Credit: REUTERS

While Renee Zellweger was busy cradling her Best Actress statuette for ‘Judy’, filmmaker Bong Joon-ho was actually overheard apologising to the engravers for handing over too many awards.

Best Supporting Actress Laura Dern poses with her Oscar at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Image Credit: REUTERS

Across at the city at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party was also in full swing with Chrissy Teigen stealing the show in a mint-green gown with a daring slit.

Chrissy Teigan and John Legend attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Image Credit: REUTERS

Accompanied by her husband John Legend, who looked dapper in a tuxedo, Teigen’s look could perhaps only be trumped by Tracee Ellis Ross who glittered in a Zuhair Murad gold gown, taking a moment to treat the photographers with a spin on the blue carpet.

Mindy Kaling attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Image Credit: REUTERS

Television’s highest paid star Sofia Vergara lit up the Vanity Fair carpet in a form-fitting Dolce & Gabbana gown, while ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Elizabeth Banks stunned in a red Badgley Mischka gown.

Bong Joon Ho poses with the Oscars for "Parasite" at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Image Credit: REUTERS

Others who impressed in the style stakes included Lena Waithe in Rich Fresh, who accompanied director Ava DuVernay, dressed in an emerald green APM Monaco gown. Also impressive was Leslie Mann in a sequined Monique Lhuillier gown, who accompanied filmmaker, actor and comedian extraordinaire, Judd Apatow.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Elizabeth Banks attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

Other fashion stand-outs of the night were Jessica Alba in a glittering Versace strapless gown, along with TV and film star Mindy Kaling, who switched gowns to appear in a purple Reem Acra dress, coupled with Chopard jewellery.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Image Credit: REUTERS

Inside, the party continued as A-listers made their way through a walkway of mirrors to let down their hair and have some fun. Pitt also swung by from the Governor’s Ball to enjoy the night.

Paul Khoury, left, takes a photo of Ashley Green in the carpet as they arrive at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Earlier, singer Elton John hosted his AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party, which the Oscar-nominated Rocket Man hosted with husband David Furnish host along with Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo and Bobby Berk.

Academy Award winners Elton John, center and Bernie Taupin arrive at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Also on the list of after-parties of the night included the annual Madonna and Guy Oseary’s After Party, which has been vowing crowds since 2008, after Vanity Fair was forced to cancel its annual event due to a strike. This was also the same part where Madonna and Lady Gaga buried the hatchet and cosied up for the cameras. We don’t doubt this year would be equally legendary.