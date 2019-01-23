“The ones that mean the most to me are the ones that come from my family,” said Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta. “These are not Oscar nominations for me; these are Oscar nominations for the Germanottas. I come from an Italian-immigrant family, and this feels like a very big win for them. This film was a lot of hard work, and I wouldn’t know that hard work if I didn’t know the hard work of the lineage of my family.”