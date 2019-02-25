- Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling: ‘Vice’
- Best Documentary Feature: ‘Free Solo’
- Best Costume Design: ‘Black Panther’
- Best Film Editing: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
- Best Production Design: ‘Black Panther’ (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart)
- Best Cinematography: ‘Roma’ (Alfonso Cuaron)
- Best Sound Editing: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
- Best Sound Mixing: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
- Best Foreign Language Film: ‘Roma’ (Mexico)
- Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, ‘Green Book’
- Best Animated Feature: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’
- Best Live Action Short: ‘Skin’
- Best Animated Short: ‘Bao’
- Best Documentary Short: ‘Period. End of Sentence.’
- Best Visual Effects: ‘First Man’
- Best Original Screenplay: ‘Green Book’
- Best Adapted Screenplay: ‘BlackKklansman’
- Best Original Score: ‘Black Panther’
- Best Original Song: ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star Is Born’
- Best Actor: Rami Malek, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
- Best Actress: Olivia Colman, ‘The Favourite’
- Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, ‘Roma’
- Best Picture: ‘Green Book’