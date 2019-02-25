Best Actor winner for "Bohemian Rhapsody" Rami Malek accepts his award onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. / AFP / VALERIE MACON Image Credit: AFP

- Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

- Best Makeup and Hairstyling: ‘Vice’

- Best Documentary Feature: ‘Free Solo’

- Best Costume Design: ‘Black Panther’

- Best Film Editing: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

- Best Production Design: ‘Black Panther’ (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart)

- Best Cinematography: ‘Roma’ (Alfonso Cuaron)

- Best Sound Editing: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

- Best Sound Mixing: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

- Best Foreign Language Film: ‘Roma’ (Mexico)

- Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, ‘Green Book’

- Best Animated Feature: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

- Best Live Action Short: ‘Skin’

- Best Animated Short: ‘Bao’

- Best Documentary Short: ‘Period. End of Sentence.’

- Best Visual Effects: ‘First Man’

- Best Original Screenplay: ‘Green Book’

- Best Adapted Screenplay: ‘BlackKklansman’

- Best Original Score: ‘Black Panther’

- Best Original Song: ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star Is Born’

- Best Actor: Rami Malek, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

- Best Actress: Olivia Colman, ‘The Favourite’

- Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, ‘Roma’

- Best Picture: ‘Green Book’

Best Original Song nominees for "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" Lady Gaga (R) accepts the award for Best Original Song during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. / AFP / VALERIE MACON Image Credit: AFP
Best Supporting Actor winner for "Green Book" Mahershala Ali (C), Best Supporting Actress winner for "If Beale Street Could Talk" Regina King (R), and Best Actress winner for "The Favourite" Olivia Colman pose in the press room with their Oscars during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. / AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN Image Credit: AFP
View gallery as list