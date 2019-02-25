Best Original Song nominees for "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" Lady Gaga (R) accepts the award for Best Original Song during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. / AFP / VALERIE MACON Image Credit: AFP

Best Supporting Actor winner for "Green Book" Mahershala Ali (C), Best Supporting Actress winner for "If Beale Street Could Talk" Regina King (R), and Best Actress winner for "The Favourite" Olivia Colman pose in the press room with their Oscars during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. / AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN Image Credit: AFP